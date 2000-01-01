M&G UK Select GBP I Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.14%
- 3 Year sharpe0.73
- 3 Year alpha0.82
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.70%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupM&G
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B3R2HL98
Investment Strategy
This fund aims to achieve capital growth higher than that of the FTSE All Share Index, net of charges, over a five-year period. It does so by investing mainly in the shares of a concentrated number of UK companies that the manager believes have high-growth potential. The emphasis is on finding an undervalued company with attractive growth prospects.