Fund Info

  • Yield History1.23%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.43
  • 3 Year alpha-2.83
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • Benchmark-
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.82%
  • SectorUnclassified Sector
  • Manager GroupMargetts
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B8K9HG76

Investment Strategy

The aim of the Fund is to achieve (but not guarantee) capital growth through an actively managed and diversified portfolio of investments on a medium risk basis.

