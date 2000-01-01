MGTS Frontier Adventurous Z Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.07%
- 3 Year sharpe0.72
- 3 Year alpha-0.97
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA Flexible Investments
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.38%
- SectorFlexible Investment
- Manager GroupMargetts
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BBL4SW58
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Sub-Fund is to provide long term growth and income through an active investment strategy which will include investments within higher risk/faster growth economies (when considered appropriate) using an activity managed portfolio. Investments will include exposure at any one time to equities, fixed interest investments, money market instruments, cash and property funds (some of which may be unregulated). The Sub-Fund will invest globally and is expected to include significant exposure to Asia Pacific, Emerging Market and other higher risk investments from time to time.