Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Sub-Fund is to provide long term growth and income through an active investment strategy which will include investments within higher risk/faster growth economies (when considered appropriate) using an activity managed portfolio. Investments will include exposure at any one time to equities, fixed interest investments, money market instruments, cash and property funds (some of which may be unregulated). The Sub-Fund will invest globally and is expected to include significant exposure to Asia Pacific, Emerging Market and other higher risk investments from time to time.