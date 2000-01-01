Investment Strategy

The Fund will have exposure at any time to equities, fixed interest investments, money market instruments, cash and property funds (some of which may be unregulated). The Fund will invest mainly in the United Kingdom and Europe with the possibility of some exposure to Asia Pacific and other world markets. The Fund will be actively managed and has the ability to invest up to 20% into unregulated collective investment schemes. The Fund may also use derivatives and forward transactions for hedging purposes only. The Fund will be managed through tactical asset allocation with high frequency portfolio adjustments. It is a cautious Fund, benchmarked to the IMA Cautious Managed Index.