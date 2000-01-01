MGTS Future Money Dynamic Growth R Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.04%
- 3 Year sharpe0.73
- 3 Year alpha-1.36
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- Benchmark-
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.43%
- SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
- Manager GroupMargetts
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8FFPK05
Investment Strategy
The Fund is intended to provide long term capital growth through an actively managed diversified portfolio of investments with the objective of significantly growing the value of the investment above the rate of inflation. The Fund will be appropriate for a higher risk investor and consists of holdings exposed to UK & International equities, Fixed Interest and Property based investments.