MGTS Future Money Income R Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.16%
- 3 Year sharpe0.75
- 3 Year alpha-0.31
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- Benchmark-
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.56%
- SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
- Manager GroupMargetts
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8KBJC34
Investment Strategy
The Fund is intended to provide long term capital growth at or above the rate of inflation and an increasing income stream through an actively managed diversified portfolio of investments which on aggregate will be appropriate for an investor seeking income and growth. The Fund will consist of holdings exposed to UK & International equities, Fixed Interest and Property based investments which will be selected on the basis of dividends and income stream.