MGTS Future Money Real Value R Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.59%
- 3 Year sharpe0.72
- 3 Year alpha0.96
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- Benchmark-
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.35%
- SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
- Manager GroupMargetts
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B89JN484
Investment Strategy
The Fund is intended to provide long term capital growth through an actively managed, diversified portfolio of investments with the objective of retaining the real value of the investment despite the effects of inflation. The Fund will be appropriate for a cautious investor and consists of holdings exposed to UK & International equities, Fixed Interest and Property based investments.