MGTS Sentinel Defensive B Acc
Fund
Fund Info
- Yield History0.53%
- 3 Year sharpe0.26
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkBank of England Base Rate plus 2%
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.83%
- IA SectorUnclassified Sector
- Manager GroupMargetts
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7754B55
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Sub-Fund is to provide medium term capital growth from a portfolio of investments. The investment policy of the Sub-Fund is to invest principally in a combination of zero dividend preference shares of quoted investment companies and securities which, in the Investment Adviser's opinion, are lower risk securities. The Sub-Fund may also invest in equities, units in collective investment schemes, fixed interest securities, money market instruments, structured products and other derivative instruments, deposits, warrants, cash and near cash.