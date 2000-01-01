MGTS Sentinel Defensive B Acc

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.53%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.26
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkBank of England Base Rate plus 2%
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.83%
  • IA SectorUnclassified Sector
  • Manager GroupMargetts
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7754B55

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Sub-Fund is to provide medium term capital growth from a portfolio of investments. The investment policy of the Sub-Fund is to invest principally in a combination of zero dividend preference shares of quoted investment companies and securities which, in the Investment Adviser's opinion, are lower risk securities. The Sub-Fund may also invest in equities, units in collective investment schemes, fixed interest securities, money market instruments, structured products and other derivative instruments, deposits, warrants, cash and near cash.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .