Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Sub-Fund is to provide medium term capital growth from a portfolio of investments. The investment policy of the Sub-Fund is to invest principally in a combination of zero dividend preference shares of quoted investment companies and securities which, in the Investment Adviser's opinion, are lower risk securities. The Sub-Fund may also invest in equities, units in collective investment schemes, fixed interest securities, money market instruments, structured products and other derivative instruments, deposits, warrants, cash and near cash.