Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe1.38
  • 3 Year alpha10.27
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkIA Flexible Investments
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.82%
  • IA SectorFlexible Investment
  • Manager GroupMargetts
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7HJSF95

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to provide long term growth principally through capital growth as well as income from a portfolio of investments. The investment policy of the Sub-Fund is to invest into a portfolio of equities selected from the global market place. The portfolio may have a high degree of concentration through holding a limited number of markets or equities which means that the movement of one market or individual share price could have a material impact on the entire Sub-Fund.

Latest news

