MGTS Sentinel Universal B Acc

Fund
  • Yield History0.74%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.58
  • 3 Year alpha-3.61
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkIA Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.88%
  • IA SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
  • Manager GroupMargetts
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B6X78T41

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Sub-Fund is to provide capital growth from a portfolio of investments. The investment policy of the Sub-Fund is to invest mainly in units of collective investment schemes. The Sub-Fund may also invest in equities, fixed interest securities, money market instruments, structured products and other derivative instruments, deposits, warrants, cash and near cash.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .