MGTS Sentinel Universal B Acc
Fund
This fund can be held in
Fund Info
- Yield History0.74%
- 3 Year sharpe0.58
- 3 Year alpha-3.61
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.88%
- IA SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
- Manager GroupMargetts
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B6X78T41
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Sub-Fund is to provide capital growth from a portfolio of investments. The investment policy of the Sub-Fund is to invest mainly in units of collective investment schemes. The Sub-Fund may also invest in equities, fixed interest securities, money market instruments, structured products and other derivative instruments, deposits, warrants, cash and near cash.