MI Charles Stanley Equity B Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.98%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.87
  • 3 Year alpha2.5
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE 350 TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.95%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupMaitland
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B93NZH07

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the FP Matterley Equity Fund is to generate capital growth from a portfolio consisting predominantly of companies which form the FTSE 350 Index±. There may be occasions when the investment manager chooses to hold collective investment schemes and a high level of bonds, government securities, cash and money market instruments.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .