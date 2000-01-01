MI Charles Stanley Equity B Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.01%
- 3 Year sharpe0.85
- 3 Year alpha2.38
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE 350 TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.95%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupMaitland
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B93Q5805
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the FP Matterley Equity Fund is to generate capital growth from a portfolio consisting predominantly of companies which form the FTSE 350 Index±. There may be occasions when the investment manager chooses to hold collective investment schemes and a high level of bonds, government securities, cash and money market instruments.