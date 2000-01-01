MI Charles Stanley MltAst 1 Defesv B Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.57%
- 3 Year sharpe0.76
- 3 Year alpha1.38
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA Mixed Investment 20-60%Shares
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.75%
- SectorUnclassified Sector
- Manager GroupMaitland
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B67GDM56
Investment Strategy
The Fund will aim to achieve a combination of capital growth and income by investing primarily in Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and similar securities. The exposure to risk assets like equities versus defensive assets like bonds will be adjusted according to the market conditions and diversified by taking a global approach. The fund will combine a range of asset classes, predominantly those regarded as lower risk, with the aim of offering a defensive and cautious investment approach. The Fund will invest primarily in a mixture of index‐tracking instruments, including indextracking Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and other collective investment schemes which capture the performance of fixed income, equities and other asset classes.