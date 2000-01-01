Investment Strategy

The Fund will aim to achieve a combination of capital growth and income by investing primarily in Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and similar securities. The exposure to risk assets like equities versus defensive assets like bonds will be adjusted according to the market conditions and diversified by taking a global approach. The fund will combine a range of asset classes, predominantly those regarded as lower risk, with the aim of offering a defensive and cautious investment approach. The Fund will invest primarily in a mixture of index‐tracking instruments, including indextracking Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and other collective investment schemes which capture the performance of fixed income, equities and other asset classes.