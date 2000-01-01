MI Charles Stanley Monthly Hi Inc Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History4.25%
- 3 Year sharpe0.97
- 3 Year alpha1.95
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.08%
- SectorMixed Investment 0-35% Shares
- Manager GroupMaitland
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B09CC332
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the FP Matterley Regular High Income Fund is to generate a high income with the potential for capital growth from a portfolio consisting predominantly of UK bonds, government securities, high yielding equities and preference shares. There may be occasions when the investment manager chooses to hold collective investment schemes and a high level of cash and money market instruments.