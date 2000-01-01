Investment Strategy

The fund aims to achieve a combination of capital growth and income over the medium to long term (that is, over five years or more). The fund will aim to deliver gross investment returns of inflation (as measured by the Consumer Prices Index) plus 3%, over a 5-year period. It has a flexible investment approach with a moderately defensive risk profile and will gain exposure to a globally diversified range of investments. The fund will be up to 85% invested in company shares through either direct or indirect investment. Other investments can include: bonds (which are like loans that pay a fixed or variable rate of interest) issued by companies or governments; cash, currencies, other investment funds and indirect investment in commodities (such as agricultural products, precious metals and oil) and real estate.