MI Chelverton European Select B Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History2.12%
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • Benchmark-
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.00%
  • SectorEurope Excluding UK
  • Manager GroupMaitland
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BFNL2N15

Investment Strategy

To achieve long term capital growth by investing primarily in a portfolio of fully listed companies that trade on Continental European stock exchanges.

