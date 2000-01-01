MI Chelverton UK Equity Growth B Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History0.93%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.53
  • 3 Year alpha12.73
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkIA UK All Companies Sector
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.94%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupMaitland
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BP855B75

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing primarily in a portfolio of fully listed and AIM traded UK small and medium sized market capitalised companies equities.

