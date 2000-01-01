MI Chelverton UK Equity Income B Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History4.82%
- 3 Year sharpe0.79
- 3 Year alpha2.78
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.86%
- SectorUK Equity Income
- Manager GroupMaitland
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B1Y9J570
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Fund is to provide a progressive income stream and achieve long-term capital growth by investing primarily in a portfolio of fully listed and AIM traded UK equities. The Fund will invest primarily in UK companies which aim to provide a high initial dividend; progressive dividend payments, and long-term capital appreciation. The Fund will not invest in derivatives or forward transactions