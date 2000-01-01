MI Chelverton UK Equity Income B Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History4.82%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.79
  • 3 Year alpha2.78
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.86%
  • SectorUK Equity Income
  • Manager GroupMaitland
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B1Y9J570

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to provide a progressive income stream and achieve long-term capital growth by investing primarily in a portfolio of fully listed and AIM traded UK equities. The Fund will invest primarily in UK companies which aim to provide a high initial dividend; progressive dividend payments, and long-term capital appreciation. The Fund will not invest in derivatives or forward transactions

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .