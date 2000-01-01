MI Downing Monthly Income Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History4.49%
- 3 Year sharpe0.33
- 3 Year alpha-1.57
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.04%
- SectorUK Equity Income
- Manager GroupMaitland
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B61JRG28
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve a high level of income, together with long term capital growth. The Fund intends to invest primarily in equities listed on a UK stock exchange. The Fund may also invest in other transferable securities (for example, without limitation, international equities), units in collective investment schemes, money market instruments, warrants and deposits as detailed in the Prospectus. No more than 10% of the Scheme Property of the Fund will be invested in other collective investment schemes.