MI Downing UK Micro-Cap Growth B

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History0.64%
  • 3 Year sharpe-0.57
  • 3 Year alpha-7.71
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkNumis SC Plus AIM Ex Invt Com TR GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF1.42%
  • SectorUK Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupMaitland
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B2403R79

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of MI Downing UK Micro-Cap Growth Fund is to generate capital growth from a portfolio consisting of companies within the Numis Smaller Companies Indices. The Fund takes a pro-active private equity approach to investing in quoted smaller companies. Investee companies will typically be capitalised between £20m - £150m. The Fund will aim to hold a concentrated portfolio of 25-30 investments. The Investment Manager aims to identify investments that are valued on low price-cash flow rations relative to peers, and will undertake rigorous due-diligence, modeled on that of a Private Equity style, to establish the robustness of management teams and company strategy.

Latest news

