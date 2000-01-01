MI Downing UK Micro-Cap Growth C
Fund Info
- Yield History0.77%
- 3 Year sharpe-0.74
- 3 Year alpha-8.84
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkNumis SC Plus AIM Ex Invt Com TR GBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF1.38%
- SectorUK Smaller Companies
- Manager GroupMaitland
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7SB5C00
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of MI Downing UK Micro-Cap Growth Fund is to generate capital growth from a portfolio consisting of companies within the Numis Smaller Companies Indices. The Fund takes a pro-active private equity approach to investing in quoted smaller companies. Investee companies will typically be capitalised between £20m - £150m. The Fund will aim to hold a concentrated portfolio of 25-30 investments. The Investment Manager aims to identify investments that are valued on low price-cash flow rations relative to peers, and will undertake rigorous due-diligence, modeled on that of a Private Equity style, to establish the robustness of management teams and company strategy.