Investment Strategy

The investment objective of MI Downing UK Micro-Cap Growth Fund is to generate capital growth from a portfolio consisting of companies within the Numis Smaller Companies Indices. The Fund takes a pro-active private equity approach to investing in quoted smaller companies. Investee companies will typically be capitalised between £20m - £150m. The Fund will aim to hold a concentrated portfolio of 25-30 investments. The Investment Manager aims to identify investments that are valued on low price-cash flow rations relative to peers, and will undertake rigorous due-diligence, modeled on that of a Private Equity style, to establish the robustness of management teams and company strategy.