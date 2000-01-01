MI Hawksmoor Vanbrugh C Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.94%
- 3 Year sharpe1.14
- 3 Year alpha1.36
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA Mixed Invest 20 - 60% Shares
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.51%
- SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
- Manager GroupMaitland
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BJ4GVQ92
Investment Strategy
The Fund's portfolio will consist primarily of a diversified range of open and closed ended funds, although significant exposure to other investments such as fixed interest securities are expected to be included in the portfolio from time to time. The portfolio will be actively managed, with the Investment Manager seeking to take advantage of inefficiencies in the pricing of closed ended funds and significant movements in financial markets. Through its investments the Fund will be exposed to a range of asset classes, underlying currencies and geographic areas. The portfolio will include funds managed by a variety of fund management groups and style of investment manager.