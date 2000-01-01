Investment Strategy

The Fund's portfolio will consist primarily of a diversified range of open and closed ended funds, although significant exposure to other investments such as fixed interest securities are expected to be included in the portfolio from time to time. The portfolio will be actively managed, with the Investment Manager seeking to take advantage of inefficiencies in the pricing of closed ended funds and significant movements in financial markets. Through its investments the Fund will be exposed to a range of asset classes, underlying currencies and geographic areas. The portfolio will include funds managed by a variety of fund management groups and style of investment manager.