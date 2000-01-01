Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve long term capital growth primarily through investment in a concentrated portfolio of securities in listed companies. It is the Fund’s policy to invest mainly in securities of companies admitted to or dealt in on Eligible Markets established in the EEA, the United States or Canada. At its discretion, the Fund may invest in securities admitted to or dealt in on other Eligible Markets. The Fund may also invest in money market instruments, UK government and public securities, deposits, cash and near cash, closed end funds, and regulated and unregulated collective investment schemes.