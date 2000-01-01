MI Miton Cautious Mthly Inc B Acc units

Fund
This fund can be held in
Fund Info

  • Yield History4.36%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.58
  • 3 Year alpha-1.04
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.86%
  • SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
  • Manager GroupPremier Miton Investors
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7T13474

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to provide an increasing level of income, over a three to five year rolling period, with the potential for capital growth.

Latest news

