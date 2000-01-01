MI Miton Cautious Mthly Inc B Inc units
Fund Info
- Yield History4.47%
- 3 Year sharpe0.57
- 3 Year alpha-1.07
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.86%
- SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
- Manager GroupPremier Miton Investors
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B79QBF93
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Fund is to provide an increasing level of income, over a three to five year rolling period, with the potential for capital growth.