MI Momentum Focus 4 A Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.51%
- 3 Year sharpe0.57
- 3 Year alpha-1.31
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkUK CPI + 4%
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.33%
- SectorFlexible Investment
- Manager GroupMomentum
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7W1TW44
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to deliver a real return for investors over the medium to long term of CPI +4% net of fees, with anticipated volatility in the range of 7-11%. The Fund aims to operate within the 'lowest medium' risk profile as defined by Distribution Technology, the independent fund rating agency. The Fund will invest across a range of asset classes using third party investment funds, and is classified in the IA Flexible Investment sector. The minimum investment horizon for the Fund should be thought of as five years.