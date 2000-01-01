Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to deliver a real return for investors over the medium to long term of CPI +5% net of fees, with anticipated volatility in the range of 10-14%. The Fund aims to operate within the 'low medium' risk profile as defined by Distribution Technology, the independent fund rating agency. The Fund will invest across a range of asset classes using third party investment funds, and is classified in the IA Flexible Investment sector. The minimum investment horizon for the Fund should be thought of as six years.