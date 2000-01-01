MI Somerset Asia Income I Inc
Fund
This fund can be held in
Fund Info
- Yield History3.67%
- 3 Year sharpe0.49
- 3 Year alpha4.03
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI AC Pacific Ex Japan NR LCL
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.95%
- IA SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
- Manager GroupMaitland
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7BZB324
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to deliver a high level of income with potential for capital growth over the long term (5 years or more). The Fund is actively managed and will invest in companies which are incorporated, domiciled, listed or conduct significant business in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan). The Fund will typically invest at least 90% (minimum 80%) in equities or equity related derivatives, but may also invest in collective investment schemes (up to 10% of Fund assets) which may be collective investment schemes managed by the Manager or by third party managers, corporate debt securities, other transferable securities, money market instruments, warrants, cash and deposits. Exposure to the companies will typically be direct but the Fund may also have limited indirect exposure (through derivatives).