Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to deliver a high level of income with potential for capital growth over the long term (5 years or more). The Fund is actively managed and will invest in companies which are incorporated, domiciled, listed or conduct significant business in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan). The Fund will typically invest at least 90% (minimum 80%) in equities or equity related derivatives, but may also invest in collective investment schemes (up to 10% of Fund assets) which may be collective investment schemes managed by the Manager or by third party managers, corporate debt securities, other transferable securities, money market instruments, warrants, cash and deposits. Exposure to the companies will typically be direct but the Fund may also have limited indirect exposure (through derivatives).