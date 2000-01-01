Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to achieve capital appreciation and income growth by mainly investing in an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging market securities. The portfolio will consist principally of quoted equity securities, issued by companies established or operating in emerging market countries, principally in Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America. The Fund may also invest at the Manager’s discretion in other transferable securities, money market instruments, cash and near cash, depositary receipts, derivative instruments and forward transactions, deposits and shares in other collective investment schemes.