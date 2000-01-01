MI Somerset Emerg Mkts Div Gr A Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.60%
- 3 Year sharpe0.50
- 3 Year alpha-1.38
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI EM NR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.17%
- SectorGlobal Emerging Markets
- Manager GroupSomerset Capital
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B4QKMK51
Investment Strategy
The Fund seeks to achieve capital appreciation and income growth by mainly investing in an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging market securities. The portfolio will consist principally of quoted equity securities, issued by companies established or operating in emerging market countries, principally in Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America. The Fund may also invest at the Manager’s discretion in other transferable securities, money market instruments, cash and near cash, depositary receipts, derivative instruments and forward transactions, deposits and shares in other collective investment schemes.