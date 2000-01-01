Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in an actively managed portfolio composed principally of quoted equity securities, issued by companies established or operating in emerging market countries, principally in Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America and whose market capitalisation does not exceed US$ 2.5 billion at the time of the investment. The Fund may also invest in other investment funds in order to gain exposure to specific markets or the expertise of specific managers. The Fund generally seeks to maintain a diversified portfolio in order to reduce its dependence on specific companies or industry sectors.