MI Thornbridge Global Opps C Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History0.93%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.08
  • 3 Year alpha1.78
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI World NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.16%
  • SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupMaitland
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B5TP8W88

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the PFS J.M. Finn Global Opportunities Fund is to seek capital & income growth from investments identified across global equity and/ or bond markets. The manager may also choose to hold Government securities, collective investment schemes, cash & money market instruments as appropriate in achieving the overall objective of the Fund.

