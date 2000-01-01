MI Thornbridge Global Opps C Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.93%
- 3 Year sharpe1.08
- 3 Year alpha1.78
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI World NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.16%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupMaitland
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B5TP8W88
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the PFS J.M. Finn Global Opportunities Fund is to seek capital & income growth from investments identified across global equity and/ or bond markets. The manager may also choose to hold Government securities, collective investment schemes, cash & money market instruments as appropriate in achieving the overall objective of the Fund.