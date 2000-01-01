Investment Strategy

The Dynamic Bond Fund aims to provide an attractive level of income along with an opportunity for capital growth, by investing in a broad range of bonds and fixed income assets. The investment policy of the Sub-Fund is to adopt a highly flexible approach that enables the Investment Adviser to take advantage of prevailing market conditions as they change over time. The Sub-Fund may invest in, or otherwise obtain exposure to, debt instruments from the whole range of fixed income assets including high yield bonds, investment grade bonds, government bonds, asset-backed securities and other bonds (such as, for example, emerging market sovereign bonds or bank capital perpetual b