MI TwentyFour AM Focus Bond A Inc Gross

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History4.27%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.59
  • 3 Year alpha4.41
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkICE LIBOR 3 Month GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.66%
  • SectorUnclassified Sector
  • Manager GroupMaitland
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7J5ND87

Investment Strategy

The Sub-Fund aims to provide an attractive level of income along with an opportunity for capital growth, by investing in a broad range of bonds and fixed income assets.

