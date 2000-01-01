MI TwentyFour AM Focus Bond A Inc Gross
Fund Info
- Yield History4.27%
- 3 Year sharpe1.59
- 3 Year alpha4.41
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkICE LIBOR 3 Month GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.66%
- SectorUnclassified Sector
- Manager GroupMaitland
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7J5ND87
Investment Strategy
The Sub-Fund aims to provide an attractive level of income along with an opportunity for capital growth, by investing in a broad range of bonds and fixed income assets.