Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide an attractive level of income relative to prevailing interest rates whilst maintaining a strong focus on capital preservation. The investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of European and Australian residential mortgage-backed securities (“RMBS”) rated at least AA- (or equivalent) at the time of investment by one or more of Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s Investor Services and Fitch although it is expected that the majority of the RMBS will be rated AAA (or equivalent) at the time of investment. From time to time it is possible that a significant portion of the portfolio may be invested in securities from a particular geographical region.