Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe0.44
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkTReuters Global Focus CB USD Hdg
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF1.07%
  • IA Sector-
  • Manager GroupMirabaud Asset Management
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU1060797062

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Sub-Fund is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities, globally.

