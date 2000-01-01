Mirabaud - Discovery Europe D GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe0.09
- 3 Year alpha-0.63
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI Europe Small Cap NR EUR
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF1.08%
- IA SectorEuropean Smaller Companies
- Manager GroupMirabaud Asset Management
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU1308311924
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Sub-Fund is to achieve capital growth in the medium to long-term. The Sub-Fund will primarily invest, directly or indirectly in equities and equity-type transferable securities of small and medium-sized companies that have at the time of their purchase a market cap which is below EUR 15 billion and either have their registered office in Europe, or carrying out the majority of their activities in Europe or generating the majority of their revenue from Europe or listed on a European Regulated Market.