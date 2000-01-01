Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Sub-Fund is to achieve capital growth in the medium to long-term. The Sub-Fund will primarily invest, directly or indirectly in equities and equity-type transferable securities of small and medium-sized companies that have at the time of their purchase a market cap which is below EUR 15 billion and either have their registered office in Europe, or carrying out the majority of their activities in Europe or generating the majority of their revenue from Europe or listed on a European Regulated Market.