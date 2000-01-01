Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Sub-Fund is to achieve capital growth through exposure through Asian, excluding Japanese, equities for medium to long-term with particular emphasis on protecting capital during market downturns. The Sub-Fund may invest a maximum of one third of its total net assets in any other type of eligible asset, such as: (i) equities or other equity-type transferable securities of issuers that have their registered office or carrying out the majority of their business outside Asia or in Japan; (ii) warrants; (iii) subscription rights; (iv) structured products including, inter alia, bonds, certificates and any other transferable securities whose returns are linked to the performance of an index. It may invest up to 10% of its total assets in China A-Shares via the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect program.