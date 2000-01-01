Investment Strategy

The Sub-Fund will invest at least seventy percent (70%) of its total net assets in equities and equity related securities (such as ADRs and GDRs) of issuers that have their registered office or carrying out the majority of their business in emerging markets including countries in Latin America, South East Asia, Africa, Eastern Europe (including Russia) and the Middle East. It may invest up to 10% of its total assets in China A-Shares via the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect program.