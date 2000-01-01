Mirabaud Global Equity Hi Inc D GBP Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe0.64
  • 3 Year alpha3.85
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR EUR
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF1.08%
  • IA SectorGlobal Equity Income
  • Manager GroupMirabaud Asset Management
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU1064860858

Investment Strategy

The sub-fund aims to provide an annualised income at least one and a quarter times that of the annual income yield obtainable on the MSCI World Index, with the potential for capital growth. It may invest up to 10% of its total assets in China A-Shares via the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect program.

