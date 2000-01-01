Mirabaud Global Hi Yld Bds DH GBP Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History4.91%
  • 3 Year sharpe-0.06
  • 3 Year alpha-2.05
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkICE BofA Gbl HY TR HEUR
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF0.87%
  • IA SectorGlobal Bonds
  • Manager GroupMirabaud Asset Management
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU0972917214

Investment Strategy

The Sub-Fund seeks an attractive total return through a high level of current income and long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in global high yield bonds, whilst protecting its assets against capital loss. The Sub-Fund is aimed at those investors seeking high income and long-term capital appreciation and who are prepared to accept the risks associated with investing in high yield fixed income instruments.

Latest news

