Mirabaud US Short Term Credit DH GBP Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History3.37%
  • 3 Year sharpe-0.11
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkICE LIBOR 3 Month USD
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF0.67%
  • IA Sector-
  • Manager GroupMirabaud Asset Management
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU1308309274

Investment Strategy

The Sub-Fund aims to provide a return of capital growth and income by seeking out the best investment opportunities across within the US short term fixed income universe.

Latest news

