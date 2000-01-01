Montanaro Better World GBP Dis

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History0.34%
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.99%
  • IA SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupMontanaro
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00BYWFFF02

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to deliver long-term capital growth. The Fund shall invest in small and midcap companies primarily quoted in global markets and whose market capitalisation does not exceed that of the largest unadjusted market capitalisation of any of the constituents of Benchmark at the time of initial investment.

