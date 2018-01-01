Montanaro European Smlr Comp Inst Inc £ fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund
Fund Info
income
Montanaro
Ireland
IE00B3V9KZ14
MSCI Europe Small Cap PR EUR
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Fund is to outperform its Benchmark. The Fund shall invest primarily in Small Cap companies quoted in the European Union, the United Kingdom, Iceland, Norway and Switzerland whose market capitalisation shall not exceed that of the largest unadjusted market capitalisation of any of the constituents of the Benchmark at the time of initial investment. No unquoted investments are permitted.
