Montanaro UK Income Fund GBP Seed fund price, performance, charts and research

Montanaro UK Income Fund GBP Seed

UK All Companies

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

income

Manager Group

Montanaro

Domicile

Ireland

ISIN

IE00B1FZRT49

Benchmark

IA UK All Companies Sector

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to deliver capital growth and income. The Fund shall invest primarily in Small Cap and Mid Cap companies quoted in the United Kingdom offering an attractive dividend yield or the potential for dividend growth. Up to 20% of net assets may be invested in companies quoted in the European Union, Iceland, Norway and Switzerland. No unquoted investments are permitted.

