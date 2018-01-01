Montanaro UK Income Fund GBP Seed fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund
UK All Companies
Fund Info
income
Montanaro
Ireland
IE00B1FZRT49
IA UK All Companies Sector
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Fund is to deliver capital growth and income. The Fund shall invest primarily in Small Cap and Mid Cap companies quoted in the United Kingdom offering an attractive dividend yield or the potential for dividend growth. Up to 20% of net assets may be invested in companies quoted in the European Union, Iceland, Norway and Switzerland. No unquoted investments are permitted.
