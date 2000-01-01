Morgan Stanley Glb Brands Eq Inc I Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.91%
- 3 Year sharpe1.11
- 3 Year alpha2.95
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI World NR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.00%
- SectorGlobal Equity Income
- Manager GroupMorgan Stanley
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BZ4CG537
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide regular income and to grow your investment over 5 – 10 years.The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in shares of companies in developed countries on a global basis.