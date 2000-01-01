Morgan Stanley UK Global Brands I Acc H
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe-
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI World NR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.90%
- IA SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupMorgan Stanley
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BJNQ8J24
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to grow your investment over 5 - 10 years. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in shares of companies in developed countries on a global basis.