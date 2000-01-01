Morgan Stanley UK Global Brands I GBP

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.91%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.32
  • 3 Year alpha4.25
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI World NR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.90%
  • SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupMorgan Stanley
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0032482498

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to grow your investment over 5 - 10 years. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in shares of companies in developed countries on a global basis.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .