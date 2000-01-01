Morgan Stanley UK Global Brands I Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.92%
- 3 Year sharpe1.32
- 3 Year alpha4.24
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI World NR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.90%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupMorgan Stanley
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B45K0579
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to grow your investment over 5 - 10 years. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in shares of companies in developed countries on a global basis.