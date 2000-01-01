Morgan Stanley UK Global Sustain I Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History0.64%
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI World NR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.80%
  • IA SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupMorgan Stanley
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BJNQ0V83

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to grow your investment over 5 - 10 years. The Fund invests at least 70% of its assets in shares of companies in developed countries on a global basis.

Latest news

